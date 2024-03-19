Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s 9th Largest Position

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,096 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.76. 11,914,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,630,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.28 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.