Kwmg LLC Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,428. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

