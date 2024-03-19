Kwmg LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.10% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE NFG traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 194,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,183. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.