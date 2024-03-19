iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 86,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 72,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

