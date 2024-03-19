The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Toro has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Toro has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toro to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of TTC traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $89.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.47. Toro has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,206 shares of company stock worth $1,245,750 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toro during the second quarter worth $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toro during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 36.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

