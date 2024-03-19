Kwmg LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WestRock worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 1,815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.06. 1,191,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. WestRock’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

