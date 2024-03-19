Kwmg LLC Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 130,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $43.67. 3,320,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,318,904. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

