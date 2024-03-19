Kwmg LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in AON by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $767,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $284.85 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

