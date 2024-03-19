Kwmg LLC Sells 884 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kwmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 52,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $192.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.15.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

