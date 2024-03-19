Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.58

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.24, with a volume of 27994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 4,439,069 shares of company stock worth $133,451,301 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $357,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $141,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $83,905,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $61,069,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,541,000.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

