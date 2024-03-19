Patten Group Inc. Buys 2,127 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

RTX Trading Up 1.0 %

RTX stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,019. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.