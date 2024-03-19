Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.00

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.49, with a volume of 60323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 90,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,830,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

