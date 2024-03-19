Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $146.08. 1,494,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,027. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

