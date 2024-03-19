NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.27.

NVDA stock opened at $884.55 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $251.30 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $713.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

