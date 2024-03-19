Trust Wallet Token Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00001990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $536.94 million and $42.75 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

