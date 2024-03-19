Kwmg LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIFree Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,175,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 317,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,536. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $69.06.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

