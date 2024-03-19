Kwmg LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kwmg LLC decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $925.86. The stock had a trading volume of 425,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $878.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $749.66. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $478.77 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,395 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,331. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

