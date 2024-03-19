Kwmg LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kwmg LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,403 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.38. 1,815,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.83. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

