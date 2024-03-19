Kwmg LLC Sells 223 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kwmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,759. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $120.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

