Kwmg LLC Has $43.61 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $43,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.53. 8,748,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,253,403. The company has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

