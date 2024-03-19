Source Financial Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after purchasing an additional 920,742 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,318 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,484,000 after acquiring an additional 488,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,077. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.