Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,622,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,430.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 54,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,849. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

