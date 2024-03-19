Source Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of VIOO stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.42. 109,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,128. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.