Source Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VIOO stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.42. 109,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,128. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.