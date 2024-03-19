Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 556 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.42. 27,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,313. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $78.54 and a one year high of $101.37.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.