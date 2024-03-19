SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 603 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,487,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,460,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

