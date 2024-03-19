Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $153.00

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 153 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 153 ($1.95), with a volume of 2287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.88).

Taseko Mines Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £441.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7,650.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.82.

Insider Activity at Taseko Mines

In other Taseko Mines news, insider Robert Dickinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £84,040 ($106,989.18). 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

