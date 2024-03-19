musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.80

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.15 ($0.09), with a volume of 87450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.67. The stock has a market cap of £7.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

