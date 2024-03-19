VietNam (LON:VNH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $379.00

VietNam Holding (LON:VNH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 379 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 366.04 ($4.66), with a volume of 75644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.71).
VietNam Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £100.55 million, a P/E ratio of -318.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 356 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.94.
VietNam Company Profile
VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.
