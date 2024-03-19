Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.76 ($0.02), with a volume of 9612250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.78 ($0.02).
Arc Minerals Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.89. The firm has a market cap of £21.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 5.56.
About Arc Minerals
Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.
