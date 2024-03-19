BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.40

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 102589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
BeWhere Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market cap of C$33.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.72.
BeWhere Company Profile
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
