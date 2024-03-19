Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $800.00

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.18) and last traded at GBX 797 ($10.15), with a volume of 27262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 792 ($10.08).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.08) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.14) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Mattioli Woods Stock Up 0.6 %
Mattioli Woods Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,210.53%.
Mattioli Woods Company Profile
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
