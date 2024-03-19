Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading Down 4.7%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.20 and last traded at $57.62. Approximately 437,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,677,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.49.

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $487,304.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,948.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $487,304.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,232 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,383,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,655,000 after acquiring an additional 518,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after buying an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after buying an additional 155,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,476,000 after buying an additional 616,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,490,000 after buying an additional 2,149,396 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

