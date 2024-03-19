Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.42

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.41, with a volume of 103290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,257,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,948,000 after acquiring an additional 122,420 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 386,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 237,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 127,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 97,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 97,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

