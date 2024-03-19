ITT (NYSE:ITT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.92

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.92 and last traded at $129.91, with a volume of 195644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

ITT Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after acquiring an additional 65,173 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ITT by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

