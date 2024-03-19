Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. 6,409,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,841,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cipher Mining by 879.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 92,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

