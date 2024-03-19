Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Down 5.3%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 127,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 769,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $748.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exscientia by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Exscientia by 101.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

