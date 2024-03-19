Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,514 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 16,156 shares.The stock last traded at $21.57 and had previously closed at $20.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Business Partners

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,213,015 shares of company stock worth $11,403,595 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 238,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,970 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

