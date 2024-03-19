Thomasville National Bank Buys 441 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.40. 479,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,569. The company has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

