Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.84

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 44699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.
Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $141.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.90 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enerpac Tool Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.