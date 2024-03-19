Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.84

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 44699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $141.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.90 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enerpac Tool Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

