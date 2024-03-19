Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Update

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

CLDX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. 552,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.52. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.