Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Short Interest Update

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CLMB stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.80. 6,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32. Climb Global Solutions has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $305.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on Climb Global Solutions from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at Climb Global Solutions

In other Climb Global Solutions news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $229,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,686,005.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,159.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $229,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,005.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMB. FMR LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,726,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 146.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 165,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,373,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

