Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Down 7.8% in February

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 438,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COLM

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,390,000 after buying an additional 476,394 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 577,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,099,000 after acquiring an additional 444,199 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,294,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,957,000 after acquiring an additional 305,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $26,487,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $77.50. 172,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,302. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.85.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.