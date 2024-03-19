Short Interest in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Declines By 9.0%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the February 14th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ChromaDex Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 951,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,371. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $207.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 461,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 240,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChromaDex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading

