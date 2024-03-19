Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Short Interest Update

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the February 14th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,026. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $55.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

