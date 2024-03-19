Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Down 9.1% in February

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at Brilliant Earth Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $28,448.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Brilliant Earth Group news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $28,448.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,891 shares of company stock worth $192,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 849,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. 42,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.78 million, a PE ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.59. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

