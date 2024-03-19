Short Interest in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Increases By 9.2%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Shares of CAKE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 367,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,197,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

