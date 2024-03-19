Thomasville National Bank Purchases 82,838 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $23,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,125. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

