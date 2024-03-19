Patten Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 746,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,044. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
