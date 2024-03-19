Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $23.24 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,064 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.08. 7,416,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,844,628. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

