Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,369,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,178,048,000 after buying an additional 104,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,586,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,647,000 after buying an additional 59,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $802.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $801.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
